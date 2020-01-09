<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The bloody clashes between herders and crop farmers may soon become a thing of the past, as the umbrella organization of Fulani Cattle Rearers has banned its members from night grazing.

This decision was taken on Wednesday at the Annual General Meeting of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital as a measure to curb clashes with farmers.

National Secretary of the association, Baba Uthman, after the meeting told journalists that the decision will become an instruction that will be communicated to every member of the group including those at the grassroots.

“This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association. As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots.

“They will be informed and sensitized concerning it,” Uthman said.

MACBAN also announced that a ban has been placed on grazing by minors and hawking of milk by teenage girls.

According to the group, these are the causes of cultural abuse and poses dangers to the underage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Of Police in Yobe State, Abubakar Sahabu, assured that measures have been put in place to avert further clashes and will apprehend any herdsman found grazing at night.