The National Chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Badejo, has declared that the association will not allow unpatriotic Fulani to use the Association to cause disunity and mutual understanding among Fulani community in Nigeria all in the name of politics.

He also cautioned Fulani Community in Bauchi state against sabotaging the efforts of the PDP led administration of the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed saying that the call became necessary because of the alleged plans of some Fulani community in some parts of the state to sabotage the Governor.

Bello Badoje who fielded questions from Government House Press Crew declared that he is a close friend of the Governor and therefore will not sit down and watch a few bad eggs destroyed the administration.

He, therefore, assured Fulani in the state on the readiness of the Governor to provide them with the basic social amenities to improve their living conditions.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of Bala Mohammed to overcome the challenges militating against the progress and development of the state by giving equal opportunity to all qualified persons without tribal consideration.

The National Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore then used the medium to appeal to the entire people of the state to renew their support to the present administration in the state so as to reap the dividends of democracy.