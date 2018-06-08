The Secretary-General, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, has accused the Benue State government of promoting hatred by enacting the Anti-Open Grazing law.

Baba-Ngelzerma stated this on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“There is a law in Benue that has not solved a problem. Instead of solving it, it has further aggravated the ember of hatred in Benue State,” he said.

According to Baba-Ngelzerma, the purpose of establishing laws was to create peace and harmony rather than conflict.

“On the eve of the implementation of the law, the Governor said it is a win-win situation. But today, let us reflect and see.

“Who is a winner out of this law? Nobody is a winner, the farmers are not winners, so also the pastoralists are not winners. Even the government is not winning because people are losing their lives by the day, people are taken out of their comfort zone, kept in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps,” Baba-Ngelzerma added.

The MACBAN scribe also called on the state government to provide another alternative, that would accommodate both parties and prevent further loss of lives and properties in the state.