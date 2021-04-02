



Anxiety over the missing Alpha jet of the Nigerian Air Force has ended. It was discovered to have crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

In actual Geographical terms, the crash location is approximately 30Kms outside Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in the North East of Nigeria.

According to PR Nigeria, “the fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis.”





However, there is no information yet about what became of the pilot and the co-pilot, that is whether they were taken prisoners of war or they parachuted into safety.

The plane was reported to have lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening, according to Air Force spokesman, Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021.