



A police Inspector, who was allegedly abducted by the gunmen that attacked Mbieri police station in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State on Wednesday night, has resurfaced.

The officer was reported to have been abducted following the attack.

Spokesman of Imo Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed the policeman’s reappearance on Thursday, said the command was made to believe that the Inspector had been missing.





Two other policemen sustained injuries during the attack.

Ikeokwu, however, said the officer jumped over the fence and escaped through the back.

According to him, after the attack on the police station, a headcount was carried out amongst the officers in the police division but the inspector could not be found.

“His phone lines were switched off and that gave us a reason to believe that he was missing. But thank God he has reappeared this morning”, Ikeokwu said.