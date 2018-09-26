Chairman of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Plateau District Church Council (DCC), Rev. David Laje, has cautioned the Nigeria military on the repeat of Zakki Byan ugly episode, in Dura Du, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where they are draining water from abandoned mining pond in search for missing retired General Idris Alkali.

He noted that the ugly memory of Zakki Byan in Benue state will remain ever green in the minds of Nigerians where several innocent lives perished.

Rev. Laje, in a press statement, in Jos, on Tuesday, said the accused community had lost 18 persons during a recent invasion by suspected gunmen.

“The ECWA Plateau DCCs Fellowship is cautioning against any act that could further compound the already fragile peace in parts of the state.

“The church is sounding the caution against the plans by the military to go to any length at tracing or otherwise the whereabouts of its retired top military officer who has not been seen or heard of since the last couple of days.

“Any act that could bring back the memory of the military action in Zakki Byan, Benue State some years ago should be avoided at cost.

“It could be recalled that that what happened during the Zakki Byan incident left many innocent lives affected and this should not be rekindled in any part of Plateau State or the country.

“We condemned any act by individual or group of persons suspected to have a hand in the disappearance of the retired Army General.

“I call on the military to allow the Police use it’s expertise in investigation to fish out those that may know or have anything to do with the incident and treat same appropriately without getting innocent members of the community affected.”

He appealed to people of the state to live in peace with one another and avoid taking the law into their hands whenever there is misunderstanding.