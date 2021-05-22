The corpse of a missing leader of Igbudu community in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Onotata Midehire Oghenevwede (alias Ogbogbo) has been found floating in a Warri river.

The deceased, Onotata Midehire Oghenevwede (alias Ogbogbo), before he was declared missing two weeks ago, was the Defence Secretary of Igbudu community.

His body was found dead and floating in Warri River on Friday, May 21, 2021 which threw residents of the ancient Agbarha Warri community of Igbudu into mourning.

It was gathered on Saturday that bruises were found on his face and body while his hands and legs were tied with a rope.

Ogbogbo was said to be sporting Igbudu Community Anti-Cult vest as of the time he was declared two weeks ago and murdered.





Feelers had it that three days after he was declared missing, his family and leaders of the community had reported the incident to the police.

Three days before his corpse was found on Friday, residents of the community got a hint of a corpse floating in the Warri River by Igbudu Waterside which prompted a search party to go identity the corpse.

“There was a reported case of a corpse floating in the Pessu Waterside. So the community sent people to go and identified the corpse.

“And it was Ogbogbo who was identified with the Igbudu Community anticult vest he was wearing before his death,” a source hinted.

As of Saturday, the remains of late Victor Onotata Midehire Oghenevwede had been buried.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not respond to the incident as of the time of filing the report.