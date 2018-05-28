A Professor of Islamic Eschatology at the Lagos State University, Ojo, Ishaq Akintola, has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to demonstrate capacity and will to sanction erring members over unprofessional conduct.

Akintola gave the advice on Sunday in Ibadan at the 21st Annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) in Oyo State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture was “Media Policy and Politics Effects on Islam.’’

The academic said that Nigerian journalists sometimes exhibit shocking ignorance where they were supposed to demonstrate knowledge.

“For instance, both the print and electronic media in the southern axis ranked Shari’ah as unconstitutional during the 1999 debates on that subject matter only to be proved wrong in the end.

“We have found a Nigerian journalist flagrantly violating the ethics of his profession and abusing the constitutionally protected rights of a free press by telling lies, fabricating stories and manufacturing fictitious names.

“His publication had created panic, divided the people and caused a breakdown of law and order.

“The press must adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession,’’ Akintola said.

He alleged that the Nigerian press has singled out Muslims for stigmatisation and derision.

“Muslims are called ugly names like fanatics, fundamentalists and extremists among others, ‘’ he said.

He said it was the contention of Muslims that a constructive press would not publish stories capable of wreaking havoc on the society.

Akintola also said the NUJ must be blamed for the lop-sided information order in the victimisation of Muslims and for allowing their stigmatisation and profiling.

“NUJ has failed to adhere to articles 3 and 4 of the objectives of the NUJ.

“I will also blame Nigerian Muslims for their poverty of initiative and lack of the political will to go into the media industry,’’ he said.

In his contribution, a columnist, Alhaji Femi Abbas, urged Muslim youths to venture into journalism, saying there was nothing they could do without effective communication.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Ridwan Adesoji, enjoined Muslims to always do good, saying this should not be restricted only to the month of Ramadan.

Mr Akeem Adetunji, the Chairman of MULAN in the state, commended members who had identified with the association throughout the year.

Adetunji said that the association was striving hard to meet the demands of various individuals whenever it was called upon.

He said the association was offering free legal services to deserving inmates at the Agodi prisons as well as procuring free drugs and food items for them.

NAN reports that the highlight of the occasion was the presentation of award to deserving members.