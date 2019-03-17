



The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new General Officer Commanding (GOC), and redeployment of several commanders to boost its operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The posting approved by the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is with immediate effect.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, who made this known in a statement listed the newly-appointed GOC as Major General HO Otiki, who is now in charge of 8 Division, While Major General SO Olabanji, the former GOC, is now the Commander Infantry Corps.

Sagir in the statement listed others affected as “Brigadier General HI Bature from 34 Brigade to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director Examinations, while Brigadier General TO Olowomeye formerly of Headquarters 33 Brigade has been redeployed to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director, Civil Military Affairs.

“Similarly, Brigadier General BA Mohammed has been redeployed from 23 Brigade to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre and appointed Deputy Commandant; Brigadier General UM Bello from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade and appointed Commander. Brigadier General MT Durowaiye has been redeployed from the Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation to 33 Brigade and appointed commander.

“Others affected by this development are Brigadier General SB Kumapayi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General NM Jega from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General AK Ibrahim from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Deputy Director, Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers’ Cell and Brigadier General GTO Ajetunmobi from Headquarters Command Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

“Accordingly, Brigadier General OG Onubogu has been redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Headquarters 16 Brigade and appointed Commander; Brigadier General OM Bello from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed Chief of Staff, while Brigadier General ZL Abubakar formerly of National Defence College has been posted to 32 Brigade and appointed commander while Brigadier General AA Orukotan has been redeployed from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Chief of Staff among others.”