Mr Abayomi Oguntunde, Director, Bio-resources Technology Department, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), has urged indigenous industrialists to use more local raw materials and inputs in their production.

Oguntunde made the plea during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, such a step will strengthen efforts toward national development.

The director said that the use of local raw materials and inputs would advance the scope of research and development in the country.

Oguntunde noted that there should be accelerated attention by government through appropriate policy on raw materials for conceptualisation and implementation.

He said that the purpose of focusing on development of local substitutes was to reduce industrial raw materials and inputs that were presently being imported.

The director said that the country would be at the threshold of scientific and technological breakthrough in not-too-distant future with the involvement of state governments and practical implementation of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy.

Oguntunde lauded the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, for his charisma in influencing the ministry’s drive toward national development.

He also commended the minister for advancing purposeful collaboration between the ministry and the various research institutions for the country’s manufacturing sector to take a deep root into the economy.

“The same collaboration is being sought with the Ministry of Science and Technology and its research institutes for local raw materials development,” the director said.