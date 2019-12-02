<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director of Rail Services of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr Mohammed Babakobi, on Monday said Daura was picked for the sitting of University because of the several rail initiatives coming up along the area.

According to him, there will be a rail siding running from Kano to Kaduna which would pass through Katsina and the international rail route that will run from Katsina to Jibia in Niger Republic.

He said the university will take off in 2021, and is expected to run a full gamut of specialised training especially in the rail system and on and modes of transportation. According to him, the Ministry is already working with the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission to develop a robust academic curriculum will address the development of capacity in rail systems which has suffered the most neglect.