<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, has said the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology would collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to develop modern, robust, effective and technology-driven identity management architecture for Nigeria.

Abdullahi disclosed this on Monday in Abuja in a goodwill message at the National Identity Day organised by the NIMC.

He said the International and National Identity Day was set aside by the United Nations to support legal identity for all humanity.

He pointed out that businesses and commerce, international and domestic travels, security management, health insurance necessitate National Institutions such as NIMC to rise to the challenge of digital identification and management.

This, he explained, could only be done properly when NIMC leverages on technology and innovations in a fast-changing world.