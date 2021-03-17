



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said no Nigerian was backlisted by Nigerian Embassy in Switzerland.

A press release signed on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye titled: “Re: Defamatory Video against the Nigerian Embassy in Berne, Switzerland” said the attention of the Ministry was drawn to a new series of videos circulated in the social media by a Nigerian citizen resident in Switzerland, Agbaeze Francis Chinedu, in which he falsely claimed to have been blacklisted by the Nigerian Embassy in Berne, Switzerland.

Nwoye said: “The Ministry wishes to state that contrary to Agbaeze’s claim, the Embassy did not blacklist him or any individual from receiving consular services at the Mission.”

He explained that Agbaeze visited the Embassy on Thursday, 11th March 2021 for his earlier booked appointment and was duly attended to like every other applicant, and was issued a collection slip and asked to return for his passport on Monday, 22nd March, 2021.

He alleged Agbaeze rather than complying, insisted that his passport must be issued to him immediately since he was not satisfied with the date generated by the system.





He said the man subsequently proceeded to release “another unwarranted video where he made false and disparaging comments against the Ambassador and staff of the Embassy.”

Nwoye recalled that the Ministry via Press Release No. MFA/PR/2021/07, dated 1 February, 2021, had addressed an earlier video by Agbaeze where he falsely accused the Embassy of negligence.

He said: “It was revealed then that Agbaeze had no prior booking with the Embassy and was advised to abide by the online booking system of the Embassy and refrain from disorderly conduct.”

Nwoye urged the general public to kindly disregard the misguided claims and utterances of Agbaeze, as he was never blacklisted by the Nigerian Embassy in Berne, adding that the Embassy has assured of its continued commitment to ensuring that consular services are efficiently provided to all.

He said: “The Ministry also wishes to reiterate that our Missions will continue to efficiently render quality services to all Nigerians.”