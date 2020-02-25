<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing said it had so far completed 18 internal roads within tertiary institutions across the country.

The Minister of works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while handing over the newly-rehabilitated internal road at the University of Benin.

Fashola was represented by the controller of works in Edo, Mr Oke Owhe.

He said the gap of the nation’s infrastructural needs was steadily being bridged by gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways.

“It is `undebateable’ that quality education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and learning environment.

“Currently, there are 43 such interventions in internal roads within tertiary institutions across Nigeria out of which 18 have been completed.

“And today we are handing over this one in University of Benin, Edo, as a critical contribution to support education.

He said that during the construction of the road, about 25 people were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiative of the federal government.





The minister urged the management and students of the university to ensure that the road was properly used and maintained.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lillian Salami, thanked the federal government for the intervention.

Salami, who was represented at the event by the deputy vice chancellor Administration, Mr Omoruyi Ikponmwosa, promised to maintain the road.

“The minister is a distinguished alumnus of the university and we appreciate his efforts aimed at improving the learning environment.

“The project is very important and useful to us and as time goes on we will request for other intervention, “she said.

Mr Benjamin Egwu, President, Student Union Government of the university, commended the federal government for the intervention.

Egwu said, “I want to say here today that I am speaking the minds of every student in this school and we are very happy.

“Before now, the road was not passable. They did not only rehabilitate the road, they also constructed three car parks in the faculty of pharmacy.

Egwu called on other ministers to carry out other interventions in the school.