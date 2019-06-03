<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Government on Sunday declared there have been no new case of wild polio virus in the city since July 2014.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malam Usman Bala Muhammad, told reporters the feat to halt the transmission of poliomyelitis was achieved through sustained and collective efforts by the Kano State Government, the support of traditional institutions, development partners, stakeholders and cooperation from members of the public.

According to him: “Kano has 7 sites where environmental samples are being collected and tested for polio virus one regular basis to ensure that no any trace of the virus is found to be circulating in the environment.

“Through this intensive environmental surveillance,a circulating vaccine Derived polio virus was detected in an environmental sample collected from Hassan Gwarzo/Lambu bridge of Darmanawa ward of Tarauni Local Government Area on March 15, 2019.”

Muhammad further stated: “It is important to note that this incident was not an isolated case as there were 8 other recorded circulating Vaccine Derived Polio cases across the country from January to may 2019.

“I wish to emphatically reiterate the Tarauni March 15 episode was not a case of Wild Polio Virus and that Kano state does not have a Wild Polio outbreak since July 2014 for the purpose of clarity.

“From the experts, circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus is a weakened polio virus that can be excreted by unimmunized child which can continue to circulate for an extended period of time and can genetically change into a form that can paralyze an unimmunized child.”

He enjoined the general public to disregard the unfounded rumour of an outbreak of wild polio virus in Kano