Forty-five per cent of deaths of children could be prevented through eating of healthy diets, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has declared.

Umar made the declaration in Abuja at the School Quiz Competition, one of the events lined up to celebrate 2019 World Food Day.

Addressing the students at the event, Umar said, “My dear children, as you may be aware, a healthy diet is a diet that helps to maintain or improve the overall health of a person; it comprises carbohydrate, protein, fats & oil, water, mineral, salt and vitamins.”

He noted, ‘’A healthy diet is important because the organs and tissues in the human body need proper nutrition to work effectively. Without good diet the body is prone to diseases, infection, fatigue, poor performance and malnutrition, which experts say is the underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under five children worldwide.’’

The Permanent Secretary stated that the Federal Government recognised the role of healthy diet as a developmental issue, which has led to the development of a Food Guide by Ministries, Departments and Agencies drawn from Agriculture, Health, Environment, Information, universities, among others.

Umar explained that the Food Guide gives direction to healthy eating, adding that the benefits of healthy diet include weight loss, reduced cancer risk, diabetes management, healthy heart and stroke prevention, strong bones and teeth.

He also applauded the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), OXFAM, Action Aid and Leventis Foundation Nigeria for their continual contribution towards agricultural development in Nigeria.