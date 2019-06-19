<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has reportedly been abducted in Oyo State.

A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that some unknown gunmen on Tuesday abducted Dayo Adewole on his farm.

An aide to the minister told newsmen that the kidnap occurred.

Neither the aide nor officials of the health ministry were, however, willing to speak on the record. The police in Oyo and Osun states also asked to be given more time before they can speak on the kidnap.

According to the report by The Nation newspaper, soldiers, police officers and other security agents and local hunters are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

The ex-minister has been forced to cut short his trip abroad, it reported.

The abductors are yet to contact the family on their motive and the condition of their victim.

A source told the newspaper that the younger Adewole was waylaid at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6 p.m.

Although there were some staff with him, the abductors went for him as a prime target.

It was gathered that the kidnappers later took Dayo away to an unknown destination.

A source reportedly said, ”the villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.

“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air.”

Kidnappings in South-west Nigeria and across the country have increased in recent months despite assurances by the government.