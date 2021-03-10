



Dapit Karen, the niece of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday, has regained freedom.

Karen was abducted at her residence in Rantiya Lowcost of South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

On Monday, newsmen had reported how her kidnappers called to demand N5 million as ransom.





A family source said the victim, who spent two days in captivity, was released after paying N2.5m ransom.

Newsmen cannot independently verify this claim.

When contacted, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the release of the victim but was silent on the payment of ransom.

The victim has reportedly been taken to one of her uncle’s house, which is consider safer.