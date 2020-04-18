Festus Keyamo

As tributes begin to pour in for Late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, on social media, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, took to his Twitter page to recount his last moments with the deceased.

He wrote: “When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari.”


Also reacting to the tragic news, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Patanmi, expressed sadness at the news of his death.

He wrote: “May the Almighty Allah forgive and be Merciful to Malam Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President). May He (SWT) bless us with a good end.”

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Friday.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories