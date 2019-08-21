<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The two-day Presidential Retreat hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari came to an end on Tuesday, with a charge from the President to the ministers-designate to give their best to the task of delivering a more prosperous country for all Nigerians

A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja, said the second and final day of the retreat kicked off with a presentation on cabinet processes and procedures by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

He said that this was followed by a presentation by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on aligning government policies with the ideology, manifesto and campaign promises of the ruling party.

“Subsequent presentations touched on Budgeting, Civil Service Reforms, Public Procurement, the Relationships among Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, and Effective Partnerships between Executive, Legislature and State Governments,’’ Adesina further stated.

Adesina revealed that the ministers-designate would be sworn in on Aug. 21, at the State House, after which they would be allocated portfolios by the President.

“Following the swearing-in, each minister will be given a mandate, based on the assigned ministry, and which will spell out priorities, deliverables and timelines.

“In addition, a robust monitoring and evaluation framework will also be put in place to track the implementation of all policies and programmes over the next four years,’’ he said.