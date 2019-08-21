<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ministers designate have arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Two buses conveyed them from Transcorp hotel, Abuja to the Villa around 10.25am.

They had assembled with their spouses at the Transcorp hotel for screening.

From the bus, they filed out one after the other to the Council chamber.

Senate had screened and cleared the 43 nominees sent to it on the 30th of July, 2019.

Those cleared and for inauguration today and their states are 1. Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogahm 2. Adamawa – Mohammed musa Bello, 3. Akwa Ibom – God’swill Akpabio, 4. Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige, 5. Anambra – sharon Ikeazu, 6. Bauchi – Adamu Adamu, 7. Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu, 8. Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia, 9. Benue – George Akume, 10. Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri, 11. Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba.

Others are 12. Delta – Festus Keyamo,13. Enugu – Ogbonnaya Onu 14. Edo – Osagie Ehanire, 15. Edo – Clement Agba, 16. Ekiti – Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, 17. Enugu – Geoffrey Onyema, 18. Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Patami, 19. Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba, 20. Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu, 21. Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed, 22. Kaduna – Mohammed Mahmud.

Also cleared for inauguration are 23. Kano – Sabo Nanono, 24. Kano – Major Bashir Sani, 25. Katsina – Hadi Serika, 26. Kebbi – Abubakar Malami, 27. Kogi – Ramatu Tijani, 28. Kwara – Lai Mohammed, 29. Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki, 30. Lagos – Babatunde Raji Fashola, 31. Lagos – Adeleke Mamora, 32. Nasarawa – Mohammed Abdullahi, 33. Niger – Zubairu Dada.

Others are 34. Ogun – Olamilekun Adegbite, 35. Ondo – Tayo Alaosuadura, 36. Osun – Rauf Aregbesola, 37. Oyo – Sunday Dare, 38. Plateau – Pauline Talin, 39. Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi, 40. Sokoto – Mohammed Dangidi, 41. Taraba – Sale Mamman, 42. Yobe – Abubakar Aliyu, and 43. Zamfara – Sadiya Umar Farouk.