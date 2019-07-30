<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to speedily send at least three additional competent names of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) as Ministerial nominees to enable them join other nominees for screening at the Senate.

Concern that unemployment among persons with disabilities is estimated to be more than 97 percent in Nigeria, with many employers of labour assume that PWDs are unable to work.

CCD Executive Director, David Anyaele, made the plea recently in Abuja during a press conference aimed to raise awareness on the delay in the implementation of the National Disability Act by the government.

Anyaele also called on the leadership of the 9th session of the National Assembly (President and Deputy Senate President as well as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives) to appoint persons with disabilities as aids in order to fill the 5 percent employment reservation for persons with disabilities in the National Assembly.

He said, “the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 also provides that all employers of labour in public organisation shall as much as possible have person with disabilities constituting at least 5 percent of their employment. Ministerial, Special Advisers, and Special Assistants appointments inclusive.

“We demand that President Muhammadu Buhari implement part 7, section 31 of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 without further delay through establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”