Former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, has passed on.

Lame, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant in Bauchi state died at a private hospital in Abuja on Saturday night.

Late Lame’s spokesperson, Nasuru Darazo, confirmed the death to newsmen on telephone.

Born in 1953, he attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Ohio University, USA.

He was elected a senator in the botched Third Republic in 1992 and was appointed a Senior Special Assistant by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and later the Minister of Police Affairs in late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s cabinet.

The former Police Affairs Minister was appointed as head of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lame contested for the APC governorship ticket against Bauchi governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, and other aspirants in 2015.

He also recontested for the ticket in the 2019 APC primaries and lost again to Governor Abubakar.