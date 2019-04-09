<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians seeking to study medicine in Ukraine to ensure the authenticity of the institution.

This warning was given in Abuja on Tuesday, by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen, the minister gave the warning after the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said it cannot guarantee the quality of education of a university in the Eastern European country.

“The Federal Government had recently been notified by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health that it could not guarantee the quality of education delivered to both Ukrainian and foreign students by the Odessa National Medical University.

“The decision by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health was based on the result of an International Monitoring Study of Quality of Higher Medical Education conducted in Ukrainian Medical Universities dated March 25, from which the Odessa Medical University exempted itself.”

Adewole therefore warned intending Nigerian students seeking admission to institutions in Ukraine to note the development before submitting their applications to the affected institution.

There were worrisome news in the media last year that some foreign trained medical and dental graduates performed badly in the national exams because they attended unaccredited and substandard institutions.

This led to a confrontation between the parents and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

To forestall future occurrence, MDCN planned to probe some of the new foreign schools to determine their fitness to offer medical degrees.