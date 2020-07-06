



The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, says the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations will take place between August and September.

This year’s examination, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.





It was postponed after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, Nwajuiba announced during a media briefing on Monday, July 6, 2020 that the exam will now take place between August 4 and September 5.