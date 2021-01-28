



The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has reiterated the need for Nigerian youth to engage more constructively with the ggovernment rather than being confrontational.

Speaking on how to access the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, the Minister said: “The first point of call should be the Ministry’s website and I keep telling the youth that we must engage with the government. Of course, we know there’s a trust deficit, but we have a government and a president who has worked for the last five years to bridge the trust deficit.

“It is therefore important that as the government is making efforts, there should be a level of responsiveness from the youth.





“Hence, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development website is one place to visit to make enquiries of all youth targeted initiatives of the government including the NYIF. There are other websites like the NAIRSAL website and generally there are information about all these initiatives including the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund on google search”.

Meanwhile, government has dispatched the first fund for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund for youth owned businesses. This was disbursed in December 2020. The ring-fenced loan is to run for 3 years at N25 billion per year.