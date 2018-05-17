The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged Nigerian youths to utilise and embrace science, technology and innovation for their self-empowerment and as a means for national development.

Onu made the call when he hosted the winner of World Mathematics Team Championship, Master Odedairo Oluwaferanmi, along with other award winners from the Nigerian Tulip International College in his office Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the future of Nigeria depends on young people and called on them to convert our local raw materials to finished products through science and technology.

The minister noted that the talent of the youths can best be developed through exposure to both local and international competitions.

Onu stated: “The future of Nigeria lies in the youths. The bulk of our population is made up of young people. No nation has ever become great without employing science and technology.

“That is why this young man and all others were sent out to compete with the best and come back home with gold medals which means that they were the best. It shows us that we have the necessary talents in Nigeria.”

The minister stressed that while Nigeria has abundant talents to become a great nation, young Nigerians must make use of their God-given talents to grow the economy, create jobs and compete favourably with others from other countries.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Nigerian Tulip International College, Mr. Orhan Kentim, said that the school has obtained 90 international medals from various international competitions in this year’s academic session.

He said that the award is of great importance and is going to be a source of inspiration to many other students in Nigeria.

He noted that Nigerian students can compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world.