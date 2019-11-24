<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has called on the Nigerian Navy to counter Maritime terrorism and protect the nation’s critical economic infrastructure against sabotage.

The Minister noted that apart from combating insurgency, Nigeria’s Maritime area need to be rid of all forms of criminality.

He therefore charged the Nigerian Navy to redouble its efforts in the discharge of its duties, adding that the Navy’s operational environment is fraught with challenges.

Magashi who made the call weekend, during the decoration of newly promoted flag officers, assured that his ministry will continue to support the Nigerian Navy and the entire Armed Forces to succeed.

In his speech, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, highlighted the need for astute and courageous leadership in the Armed Forces.

According to him, “the significance of today’s occasion is drawn from the critical need for quality leadership at the peak of organisation for the optimal realization of its objectives.

Nowhere is such courageous and astute leadership required like in the Armed Forces, where your decisions on the employment of men and materials have profound impact on national security”.

He continued that while the gates are open to many on entry into the service, only the most dedicated and loyal rise to the very pinnacle of the profession.