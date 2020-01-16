<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abubakar D. Aliyu, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, has emphasised the need for more collaboration between Nigeria and Turkey in order to achieve greater success in the development of both countries especially as they share common development goals.

Aliyu stated this when he received on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Turkish Minister of Trade, Rushar Peckan, who paid a courtesy call on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Aliyu said, “In order to achieve success in our development since Nigeria and Turkey have common development goals, there is need to share knowledge in technological investment and collaborate in engineering design and construction for the purpose of providing infrastructure for development.”





The minister expressed the willingness of the Ministry of Works and Housing to collaborate with investors in the road infrastructure sector. He added that his Ministry was ready to partner with Turkey in the following areas:

The development of various Greenfield and Brownfield projects across the nation, mass development of affordable housing in selected city centres across Nigeria, capacity development and mentoring for public-private partnership officials .

Earlier, Pekan had disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to seek increased collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing with the view to increase Turkey’s trade volume in Nigeria in road construction and engineering.