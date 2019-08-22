<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr. Bello Bala Shagari, has expressed confidence that the new Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, would save the NYCN from what he described as political interference.

He also said the new helmsman is well equipped for the portfolio assigned to him, adding that Nigerians should give him every necessary support.

The NYCN President said this in a statement made available to newsmen.

His words:”The appointment of Honourable Sunday Dare came without anticipation but with full satisfaction, because we know that he is fully equipped and experienced to do the job successfully.

“We expect that the new Minister will peacefully resolve the problems surrounding the NYCN , especially its Fractionalization and save it from over aged men and political hijackers who have continued to invest in the disunity of the Nigerian Youth for years.

“Our objective has always been in line with the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari which is to fight corruption and to help in providing jobs and opportunities for our young people to reduce the unemployment rate and poverty in the country, an area where we hope to work together in the coming years.

We have no doubt that with the new Minister, the sky will be the limit.

We wish the Minister all the best in the difficult task ahead and a successful tenure in the next level.”