The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that universal access to family planning is a human right, central to gender equality and women empowerment, and a key factor in reducing poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Adewole, who stated this at the Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin Annual Lecture, held in Abuja, said that the federal government, working with several development partners, has been working hard to ensure access to reproductive health commodities and services through public health facilities nationwide.

“Universal access to essential medicines and services has been identified as a key intervention that would help in addressing inequities in the post 2015 development agenda.

“In September 2017 ahead of the UN General Assembly, the FMoH launched the document on Business Case for investment case of Family Planning in Nigeria designed to trigger a sustainability path for the Family Planning program through evidence-based interventions.

“The document proposed a framework for investment in family planning to support the country to reach the health and economic developmental goals in line with the FP2020, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Agenda 2030 goals,” said Adewole.

According to him, the Business Case estimates the costs, impacts and financing scenarios to achieve the modern contraceptive prevalence goals and impact on development. To reach the set CPR target by 2020, Nigeria requires US$652 million dollars over the next five years to invest in high-impact family planning interventions including the contraceptives.