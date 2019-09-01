<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has said the biggest challenge facing Nigeria’s economy is unemployment.

She however said as part of efforts to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, all sectors of the economy have been told to focus on creating jobs in different ways.

She stated this at a reception organised in her honour by her family and friends under the auspices of Kaduna Well Wishers in Kaduna on Saturday.

She added that, sourcing funds for medium enterprises will be a major measure to be employed, saying that, “as medium businesses grow, there will be more employment.”

The minister, while appreciating everyone, who played a vital role in her reappointment, applauded the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El’rufai for recommending her reappointment.

“It came to me as a shock for Mr. President to have given me the triple tier ministries; this came to me as a complete shock. One thing I have learnt over time is that once I have an assignment, I enter the place and look for those who are experts in it because I believe I do not know everything and in every place, an expert can be anyone. I do not differentiate but learn from everyone.

“I have also learnt something from my father, which is to respect everyone, especially the ones who support you, such as the drivers, securities and even your cook, because these are the people who will support you when you treat them right.”

Governor Nasir El’rufai in his own speech expressed gratitude to the President for reappointing Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.