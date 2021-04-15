



Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alh Lai Mohammed, has said that the negative comments and reports Nigerians are making about the country led Twitter to make Ghana its headquarters in Africa rather than Nigeria.

He said it was expected that Twitter would make Nigeria its hub given the fact that there were over 25 million Twitter users in Nigeria against the 8 million in Accra.

Speaking on Thursday to journalists in Abuja, the minister said the media were always putting out negative reports that dented the image of the country.

He added that it was those reports that discouraged the organisation from coming to Nigeria which is the largest country in Africa.





Mohammed said one of Twitter’s reasons for choosing Ghana was because they obeyed the rule of law and they championed democracy amongst other reasons.

He said the EndSARS report was one of the reports that gave Nigeria a terrible image but “We thank God that the reports from the US have justified that no one was killed.”

The Minister said most times the media exaggerate issues in the country, making it look like hell where no one should live.

He hoped that this would serve as a lesson to all Nigerians.

Mohammed said if Twitter had come to site its African headquarters in Nigeria, it would have created job opportunities and visibility for the country.

He said criticisms were okay but the reports should be fair and Nigerians should be patriotic while making criticisms.