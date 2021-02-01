



Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has passed on.

Prince Momoh was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the royal Momoh family.

He was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.





In January 2011, he became the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, one of the “legacy parties” which merged to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Known for his bluntness, Prince Momoh was one individual who was committed to any cause he believed in irrespective of whose ox was gored.