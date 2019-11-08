<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has threatened to revoke all undeveloped plots at Shere Galuwyi Resettlement site in Bwari Area Council.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue in a statement on Friday said Aliyu gave the when she inspected facilities in Bwari area council.

She advised allottees to begin development or risk revocation, to pave way for speedy development in various sites across the territory.

Aliyu, howeve assured that the FCT Administration will not jettisoned the Resettlement Scheme, despite seemingly challenges being faced, stressing that the vision of President Muhammadu Bahari’s administration was to embark on completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

The minister, therefore, directed the Satellite Towns Development Department, (STDD), to evolve measures that would fast track completion of Mpape, Shere-Galuwyi road project.

She affirmed that the Mpape, Shere and Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite roads that if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole.

She expressed concern over the delayed in executing of the project, adding that that the project that had started in 2006, had not reached appreciable stage.

Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the minister called on Directors of Resettlement Department and Satellite Towns Development Department, to synergize and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

“All the people that have allocations in Galuwyi should hesten up work on them, by doing so more developmental projects will come.

” But if they are having some challenges they should channel them to us”.

“Economic life of these people that will stay in this place must be taken into consideration.

” So all the Secretariat should do the needful for us to have head way here. No body will be happy to pack in here without the basic social amenities on ground” she said.

Chairman of the Council, Mr John Gabaya, called on the youths to embrace peace, stressing that the FCT Administration would only attract developments to the council in an atmosphere of peace.

He thanked the FCT Minister of State for the visit and pledged to support the administration irrespective of political differences.