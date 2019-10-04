Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to work towards ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls still in the den of Boko Haram.
In a series of tweets on her verified twitter handle on Thursday, Ezekwesili frowned at what she termed “the president’s total lack on character showed on the tragedy that befell our Chibok girls and their families.”
The former minister wondered “how the president sleeps comfortably in Aso Rock knowing full well that he failed Chibok girls.”
Part of the tweets read: “Has anyone noticed the pure joy that washes over the face of our President @MBuhari when he’s waving GoodBye from the steps of planes heading out of the country? Amazing. Truly amazing. Mr. @NGRPresident undoubtedly loves the good life. If only he’d govern well! As in GOVERN WELL.
“Our 112 #ChibokGirls and #LeahSharibu have parents that a President @MBuhari who talked about giving them Justice of Rescue has NEVER bothered to personally reach out to. Everything of @NGRPresident ‘s conduct on their suffering was a Predictor of his Bad Governance to date.
“We have a president who takes lack of empathy to a record level. Void of the emotional quotient necessary for successful leading of a country, @NGRPresident @MBuhari substitutes Good Governance with ceremonial proceedings of government—receive visitors and travel abroad.
“I want to remind the @NGRPresident @MBuhari as he savors the grandeur of his latest ceremonial pomp and pageantry that our 112 ChibokGirls, #LeahSharibu and parents have their eyes fixed on him. Saturday will be Day2000 since the Chibokgirls abduction. Where are they, @MBuhari? Where are our remaining 112 #ChibokGirls? Where is #LeahSharibu?