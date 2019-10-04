<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has charged President Muham­madu Buhari to work to­wards ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu and the re­maining Chibok girls still in the den of Boko Haram.

In a series of tweets on her verified twitter handle on Thursday, Ezekwesili frowned at what she termed “the presi­dent’s total lack on character showed on the tragedy that befell our Chibok girls and their families.”

The former minister won­dered “how the president sleeps comfortably in Aso Rock knowing full well that he failed Chibok girls.”

Part of the tweets read: “Has anyone noticed the pure joy that washes over the face of our President @MBuhari when he’s waving GoodBye from the steps of planes heading out of the country? Amazing. Truly amazing. Mr. @NGRPresident undoubtedly loves the good life. If only he’d govern well! As in GOVERN WELL.

“Our 112 #ChibokGirls and #LeahSharibu have parents that a President @MBuhari who talked about giving them Justice of Rescue has NEVER bothered to personally reach out to. Everything of @NGR­President ‘s conduct on their suffering was a Predictor of his Bad Governance to date.

“We have a president who takes lack of empathy to a record level. Void of the emo­tional quotient necessary for successful leading of a country, @NGRPresident @MBuhari substitutes Good Governance with ceremo­nial proceedings of govern­ment—receive visitors and travel abroad.

“I want to remind the @NGRPresident @MBuhari as he savors the grandeur of his latest ceremonial pomp and pageantry that our 112 ChibokGirls, #LeahSharibu and parents have their eyes fixed on him. Saturday will be Day2000 since the Chibok­girls abduction. Where are they, @MBuhari? Where are our remaining 112 #Chibok­Girls? Where is #LeahShari­bu?