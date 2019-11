Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Portal Welby urging him to use his good offices and leadership and his friendship with President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on him to obey court orders most recently involving activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare who remain in arbitrary detention despite a court order for their release.