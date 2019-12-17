<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has explained how a suspected fraudster allegedly hacked his online account for six years to commit internet fraud.

Fashola, however, said he was not the direct victim of the fraud, valued at N3.1 million by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Wakili is being prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

Newsmen on Monday reported how the EFCC arraigned Wakili before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke for allegedly impersonating Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, with an intent to gain N3.1 million monetary advantage to himself.

He allegedly fraudulently used Emirates Airline rewards, belonging to the minister, and valued at N3.1 million.

The EFCC said the offense is contrary to sections 15(2)(a) and 27(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and punishable under sections 15(3) and 22(3)(a) of the same Act.

In a brief statement on Monday, Hakeem Bello, Fashola’s spokesperson, said the minister neither knew nor transacted any business with the suspect.

He also explained that the amount being mentioned was the worth of Air Miles which the suspect derived from fraudulently hacking into his internet account and creating a false identity with which he, among other benefits, bought first-class tickets to various parts of the world.

