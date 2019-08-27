<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has said he would ensure that agricultural research institutes in the ministry are strengthened to promote improved seedlings that would galvanise food production in the country.

The minister, who spoke while receiving briefs from the research agencies under the ministry yesterday in his office said, “I want to be very serious with the research institutes so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable to our environment,” adding that the institutes are the engine of growth in the sector.

Nanono noted the abundant potential of Nigerians in many spheres of life and said efforts would be geared towards initiating ways to discover these potential, especially as it relates to the agricultural sector.

Drawing from his wealth of experience in farming business, the minister urged Nigerians to refocus on making the agricultural sector the hub of economic growth in Nigeria.

He was joined in the briefing by the Minister of State, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, representative of the Permanent Secretary and directors in the ministry.