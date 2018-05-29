The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, has disclosed that inadequate capital allocation had hindered the ministry’s efforts at contributing competently to national development.

Shittu said, “For instance, the entire budget of the Communications ministry in 2017 was just a little over six billion. This allocation to the ministry is inadequate to prosecute several initiatives that could turn around the ICT sector and country’s economic growth,

The minister who disclosed this in Ibadan at the end of a two-day retreat programme solicited more capital allocation to the communications ministry and its agencies for a greater contribution to nation’s economic growth.

The two-day event was attended by representatives of The Federal Ministry Of Communications, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others are Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Galaxy Backbone and the private sector.

Stressing on the role of government to the ministry, Shittu noted that the role of government was to create a conducive environment for the business to thrive optimally, not engaging in the business of ICT.

The minister, who stated that ICT was a catalyst to development, said that there was a need for the country to move from resource-based economy to a robust ICT-driven one.

“Nigeria has operated and relied on the resource-based economy in the last 60 years. The sole dependence on oil has never helped the country grow as expected.

“We have seen several countries across the world without oil and who have surpassed Nigeria in all indices of development,” he said.

The participants in their separate interviews scored the retreat high, saying it created the most invaluable opportunity to review the mandate of the ministry and its agencies.

One of the participants, Mr AbdulKarim Baba, the Director, Strategy and Business Development (NIPOST), said, “The new products of NIPOST, namely Financial Inclusion, Addressing and Digital inclusion programmes. We are going to use our widespread infrastructure to assist government to achieve its ERGP.

Baba said the newly expected NIPOST would be the fulcrum to achieve Economic Recovery and Growth Plan(ERGP), adding that ERGP was about inclusive growth up to the rural and underserved areas.

Also, Bimbo Abioye, Group Managing Director, Fintrak Software, buttressed that saying, “The private sector is looking forward to a more impactful provision of services in infrastructure that would enable growth within the economy. Something that the private sector can leverage to provide services,”

Abioye who commended the ministry of communications on its various initiatives aimed at protecting local content and providing conducive environment added that ministry of communications has done a lot in providing a conducive environment for business to thrive through its agencies.

Dr Agu Collins Agu, Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, NITDA, said that among the outcomes of the retreat was a review of 2012 National ICT Policy to meet up with dynamism in ICT landscape and changes in technology.

Agu said the retreat highlighted the need for a higher synergy among the agencies to cut down cost, improve efficiency and automated processes.