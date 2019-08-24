<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says the need for new approvals is responsible for the slow pace of work on the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the level of work done in most of the sites visited and advised the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), to speed up work on the project before his next visit on September 23.

The minister said that the slow down of work was too visible at the Lagos end of the project, saying it was due to lack of approval of extra works that were needed to be done.

“They (contractors) cannot commence work until they get those approvals. We will go to the cabinet quickly and get those approvals so that they can continue with their construction,” he said.

Amaechi said this on Friday evening while briefing journalists after inspection of the project.

He inspected the project in company of the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria and Chairman, Board of Directors, NRC, Malam Ibrahim Al-Hassan-Musa.

The inspection was barely 48 hours after inauguration of the new Federal Executive Council by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi commenced the inspection at 8:50 am by visiting Costain area where a bridge is being constructed and later moved to inspect the over pass at Asade level crossing at Agege.

The minister also inspected construction works at the 10 stations along the 156-kilometre rail line corridor which included Apapa, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta and Omi Adio, among others.

He also cited delays in payment as another reason for the slow down, saying that the contractors were waiting for a minister to approve their payments.

“Our appeal is that they should please hurry up and get into the sea ports so that we can evacuate the goods at the sea ports, we should at least be able to reduce what people refer to as Apapa gridlock.”

The minister denied giving December as the deadline to deliver the project, saying that he only wished that the project would be completed by December this year.