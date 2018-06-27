Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that the National Water Resources Bill awaiting passage in the Senate would soon be passed into law, disclosing that the Senate has set up a committee to look at the bill once again before presenting it for passage.

Adamu further explained that dailogue was ongoing with senators who are not in total agreement with the bill and that he is positive that by the time they have a second look at the bill; they would definitely see to its passage.

In a statement signed by the Director, Information, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, the minister added that “It is very evident from the various commentaries noticed so far that those opposing the Bill have not dispassionately studied its content holistically”, he said.

He, also said the “Bill is consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Land Use Act, noting that allegation of some ploy by the Federal Government to excise states’ and communal land for whatever purpose is therefore misleading.”

The Minister further appealed to stakeholders and Nigerians in general that they should have faith in the Bill as it was for the good of the Nation.