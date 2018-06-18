Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, on Monday solicited the support of well-meaning Nigerians to enable the Federal Government restore peace across the country.

The minister, who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Nasarawa, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to end the killings not only in Nasarawa State but also across the country.

Jibril particularly urged Agatu farmers and herdsmen in the state to co-exist peacefully and sheath their swords in the interest of development.

He cautioned Nigerians against unguarded utterances that would further escalate the crisis.

He said: “So, we call on the people in Nasarawa state and the entire country to be mindful of the language we use so that we don’t inflame what is already a bad situation.

“The issue of insecurity is not a one man show, it is something that is collective whether your are a political, religious or community leader, we have to come together to address this issue.

“Lets continue to provide intelligence to the security agencies as no security agent can succeed without intelligence.

“I assure you that the federal government is determined, the President is determined to make sure that farmers/herdsmen clashes is stopped.”

The minister, therefore, urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and be their brother’s keepers in the interest of development.