The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami, has directed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the Ministry should be trained on entrepreneurship by the agencies that they are posted to, insisting that under no circumstance should they be rejected by the agencies.

He added that all departments and agencies under the purview of the ministry should comply with the provisions of the law on the NYSC scheme.

In a statement, the Director of Press in the Ministry, Mrs Philomena Oshodin, explained that Pantami said the NYSC scheme was established by the Federal Government with the objective of inculcating the spirit of selfless service to the community, encourage and develop ties among youths and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood in all Nigerians irrespective of cultural or social background.

He said the administration is particularly mindful of the fact that the future of the great country depends on the youths, asserting that they must be equipped for the critical role ahead.

The minister has initiated a policy to ensure corps members are equipped with adequate entrepreneurial skills at the end of their service year to properly empower and position them as entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

The minister has therefore directed that all agencies and parastatals under the supervision of his Ministry must: “Provide opportunities for an appreciable number of Youth Corps members within their capacities in their regional and Head offices annually, with adequate arrangements for their renumeration; give special attention to graduates with ICT – related qualifications; ensure the effective use of their time by posting them to relevant departments/units/sections of the organisation; and plan and execute special ICT entrepreneurial skills capacity building programmes for serving corps members.”

Pantami is confident that these measures will be pivotal to the realisation of this administration’s Next Level Agenda of building a prosperous and globally competitive economy for the benefit of all.