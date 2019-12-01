<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for more collaboration amongst security agencies to tackle insecurity in Abuja.

She also charged them to double up efforts towards safeguarding lives and property in the territory.

These were fall-outs of the FCT Security Committee meeting chaired by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The minister, who expressed the FCT administration’s dissatisfaction with the recent security challenges in the FCT, including the kidnap of a traditional ruler in Rubochi, however assured residents that the administration was intensifying measures at ensuring the security of lives and property throughout the FCT.

Speaking after the security meeting, the Director, FCT Department of Security Services, Malam Adamu Gwary, restated the determination of the FCT administration to ensure the safety of all residents of the territory irrespective of who they are and where they reside, adding that the Minister of State has directed the Area Council Chairmen to hold regular peace and security meetings.

According to a statement issued by the FCT minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the director FCT, DSS, enjoined residents to share relevant information with security operatives.

His words: “It is important that whenever you see something that is not in tune with your environment, it is expected that you report such to the relevant security agency. The FCT Call Centre is a platform where the identity of the informer is safeguarded, so they can rely on such window to communicate and inform the FCTA of any development that is happening within their environment”.

Speaking on the efforts being made to rescue the traditional ruler of Rubochi, Mr. Gwary revealed that the security agencies were working hard to ensure his rescue, adding that he was confident the community leader will be returned to his family hale and hearty.