<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Muhammad Bello, has advocated free and compulsory quality secondary education for girls as part of efforts to enhance societal development.

Bello, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, made the statement in Abuja, at a ceremony to mark the 2019 International Day of the Girl-Child.

He described this year’s theme, “Girl First-Unscripted and Unstoppable”, as not only timely but apt, adding that education of the girl child was very critical for the advancement of any nation.

The minister disclosed that the FCT administration had made education of the girl-child a priority and carried out advocacy campaigns to all parts of the territory to encourage the enrollment of the girl-child in schools.

According to him, there is little difference in the enrollment figures of boys and girls in the territory.

He said that girls deserved to be celebrated, considering the important roles women play in the society as mothers, primary care givers, managers of home finances and businesses.

He said that the United Nations General Assembly had set aside Oct. 11 to celebrate and promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

The minister said that women had often been the difference between success and failure of homes, organisations and even the national affairs of great and small nations.

He, however, regretted that despite the role played by women both at the homefront and national level, women and girls had often been handed the short end of the stick and placed at a disadvantage in so many ways.

Bello identified cultural factors as responsible for the denial of girls’ basic rights such as the right to education, while being forced into early marriage.