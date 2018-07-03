The Minister of Communications, Dr Adebayo Shittu, on Tuesday restated the need to use internet and information technology to drive education in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Shittu reiterated this at the 2018 edition of ‘Nigeria Internet Governance Forum’ in Abuja with the theme: ‘Internet: An Enabler for Good Governance’.

“It is important that the internet is used as a tool to driving education, while assuring socio-economic advancement in an inclusive manner.

“The task of improving the lives of the vulnerable and the underprivileged is not for the government alone, it is for all stakeholders,’’ Shittu said.

The minister, who expressed concern that many Nigerians lacked access to internet, reiterated the ministry’s commitment to ensure that it was extended to all parts of the country.

“Many still don’t have access to the internet.

“When people get connected, they can achieve extraordinary things. The internet belongs to everyone,’’ he said.

Shittu also called for improved engagements between stakeholders in the communication sector and the public to facilitate the growth and adoption of internet as a tool for enhancing the quality of lives of Nigerians.

He said that the government welcomed positive ideas that would bring development and growth to Nigeria through ICT, adding that the future was full of challenges.

He said that the government would continue to seek a more assertive role in the governance of the internet and technology as well as to continue to push the boundaries of accepted normative standards.

“We need to look forward to the possibilities that the internet is yet to bring.

“The promise the internet held 26 years ago still holds true and we will continue to believe and advocate for the benefits it brings, the ability to inspire and its capacity to change people’s lives.

“Nigeria represents dynamic change, new ideas, and the next generation of leaders. An internet that includes Nigeria means an internet that exists for the good of all people.

“One that is shaped by diversity, inclusion and equal voices,’’ Shittu said.

He, however, expressed concern over unlawful use of the internet to perpetrate crime in the society.

According to the minister, bad actors will continue to attempt to hijack the very nature of the internet to cause harm where it is designed to help.

“However, we have the moral responsibility to protect our culture, youths and other vulnerable groups on the Internet.

“We take the issue of child safety online to be very important and will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that our youths are engaged in the right direction,’’ he said.