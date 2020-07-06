



The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to report anyone who demands payment for the conduct of COVID-19 test in the country.

Speaking on Monday during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said COVID-19 test remains free.

“I wish to remind everyone that government-run testing for COVID-19 is free. Please report anyone who demands payment for necessary action,” he said.

Ehanire noted that as of July 6, Nigeria has recorded a total of 28,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country out of 152,952 tests conducted.





While explaining that 11,665 people have been treated successfully and discharged, he, however, regretted that 645 fatalities have unfortunately occurred.

Stressing further, the Health Minister lamented that June (last month) recorded half the total number of deaths recorded so far.

“It means that just under half of the total fatalities so far recorded occurred in that single month of June. While we more than doubled the tests done and the number of cases detected.

“The reduction in case fatality rate is down to about 2.2 per cent as opposed to about 5 per cent we have seen on global average,” he said.