A Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe on Friday remanded a former Minister of Science and Technology, Abdu Bulama, and four others for alleged money laundering.

Justice Isa Hamadashin, gave the order when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented a seven-count charge before the court accusing the defendants of money laundering.

An EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Alkasim Ja’afar, informed the court that the accused people “committed the offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 16(1) (d) and 16(2) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended.”

The other accused people are Mohammed Kadai; Abbagana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn-Jaks.

Although the defendants pleaded not guilty, the court ordered that they should be remanded in EFCC custody, pending the determination of an application for their bail.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed July 3, to determine the application for bail and Sept. 24 for hearing.