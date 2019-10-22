<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has promised maximum support for Amputee football in the country, noting that it is one way of ensuring that the players excel in spite of their challenges.

Dare who gave the Amputee Football Federation a pat on the back for taking the course of the Amputees seriously, also hailed the team for doing the nation proud at the just concluded African Amputee Nations cup in Angola where they clinched Silver medal.

President of the federation, Suleiman Isah, confirmed that the minister who had earlier sent a congratulatory message to the team also called the leadership of the federation upon their arrival to commend the resilience of the players and offer his assurances to support them.

“I have congratulated the Special Eagles even before their return to the country and Nigeria is very proud of them for coming back with a medal after 17 years,” he said

It will be recalled that the Amputee football team had challenges making it to the Nations Cup.

The Minister however stated that arrangement for their travel to Angola was on before he assumed office adding however that he has been adequately briefed.

“The department charged with Para Sports has briefed me adequately about the plight of the federation and we are leaving no stone unturned to assist any federation that has made the country proud,” he added.

The Nigerian Amputee football side made an impressive run at the Nations cup losing only to hosts Angola who are current World champions.